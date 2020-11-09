“Generally, improvements to commercial property are depreciated over a 39-year period using the straight line method,” Kourmadas says. “But the legislation modified the depreciable life down to 15 years, which greatly reduces the amount of time it takes for a small business owner to recognize the full amount of expense for their purchased asset.” Kourmadas says that many small businesses may even be able to deduct the full amount of this property in the first year using “bonus” depreciation.