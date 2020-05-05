The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia said Tuesday it expects to pay $126 million to sexual abuse victims under a reparations program announced in November 2018.
The managers of the Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program are still evaluating claims that were received by the Sept. 30 deadline for old claims that were past the statute of limitations. As of February, the program had paid 181 claims for a total of $38.9 million, one of the program’s managers told The Inquirer that month. That averages out to about $215,000 per claim.
The diocese made the estimate of part of its audited financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2019.
The archdiocese did not say how many total claims it expects to cover with the $126 million, but it provided some details on how it is working to close the remaining gap in the fund, which started with $25 million to $30 million.
In December, three unidentified but affiliated entities paid $28 million to the archdiocese to help cover the cost of reparations claims. In addition, a related entity has committed to lend the archdiocese $15 million to help pay claims. That loan will be secured by archdiocesan real estate.
It was not immediately clear how much additional money needed to be raised.
When the fund was announced, then-chief financial officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy identified a trust to pay for the perpetual care of cemetery lots, a pension fund for priests, and a benefits trust as possible sources of loans.
Church officials in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh, Allentown, Harrisburg, Greensburg, and Scranton unveiled plans for similar funds in late 2018, following a failed bid by some lawmakers in Harrisburg to open a temporary window for older abuse victims to sue.
Victims advocates have criticized the compensation funds as a move to undermine legislative efforts to give victims a chance to take their claims to court. By accepting money from the compensation fund, victims give up their right to sue if lawmakers ever lift the statute of limitations for old claims. The law was changed last year for new claims to expand the time period during which abusers could be sued.
The Diocese of Harrisburg in February joined the ranks of at least 20 U.S. dioceses that have filed for bankruptcy protection because of priest sex-abuse claims. The most recent was the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which filed Friday.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia disclosed the amount of the expected sex-abuse payouts in its annual financial report. It showed that the church’s central Office for Financial Services had $2.8 million in operating income in the year ended June 30, 2019. That number excludes extraordinary items like the liability recorded for the payouts.
That was the second year in a row of profit for the central office after six years of losses, as the archdiocese under former Archbishop Charles Chaput dug out from the deep financial hole he inherited from his predecessor, Cardinal Justin Rigali.
Archbishop Nelson Perez, from Cleveland, took over from Chaput this year.
Among the expenses excluded from the $2.8 million operating gain were $2.23 million in costs related to a federal Grand Jury investigation that started in October 2018 after a statewide grand jury report in August of that year alleged widespread abuse and cover-ups at six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.