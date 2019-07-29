Cesium, a 3D mapping-software firm recently spun off by Exton-based military and intelligence navigational-software developer Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI), says it is raising $5 million to expland, from its new Center City offices.
As of July 3, Cesium had raised $2.75 million towards its $5 million target, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company hopes to finalize paperwork for the rest by September, according to Bonnie Bogle, Cesium’s chief operating officer.
The funds’ source is Falcon Global Capital, a new investment firm based in Jersey City, Bogle said. The money should enable Cesium “to go after all industries" while also continuing with government and military contacts, AGI’s specialty, she added.
Cesium was founded as a business within AGI back in 2011. AGI, owned by chief executive Paul Graziani and other company leaders, employs 242, including 185 at its Exton offices, with the others working remotely.
Cesium employs around 14, and plans to boost the total to 40 within a year, said Bogle, a Blue Bell native and cofounder of Mapbox, a mapping company.
Cesium’s chief executive is Patrick Cozzi, a graphics software architect who has taught the subject at the University of Pennsylvania’s engineering school. In a post on the company’s web site, Cozzi said he is using the firm’s new funds to recruit engineers at Penn and Drexel and through the local geospatial community, including meetup group GeoPhilly.
“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had the ongoing support of AGI that allowed us to create Cesium in 2011, trial it in real-world scenarios, expand it over the past eight years, and now take it out on our own,” speeding its growth, Cozzi added on his post.
“Our vision for 3D geospatial is ambitious,” he wrote. Locational data “is being collected at an astonishing -- and an ever increasing -- rate,” but has been hard for companies to organize and process.
“We want developers to be able to easily build 3D data into their apps, for data providers to share massive datasets in real-time with just a link, and for data and insights gleaned from 3D data to be used across industries,” using Cesium software.
Just what data is Cesium collecting? “There is a lot of information accumulating from sensors,” said Bogle. “We work with a lot of drone companies that are capturing aerial imagery. We work with car companies,” including autonomous-driving developers, who are “collecting information from their cars.” And from industrial companies who collect data from sensors installed on their factories, warehouses and other properties.
Similar data is available from social-media companies, but “that is not a focus of ours,” Bogle added.
So much property data is now available that companies who want to use it find the information “incredibly heavy,” Bogle added. “People give us hard drives full of information -- stuff they collect constantly -- that they can’t figure out how to use. With our platform, we take that data and stream it, online or offline, in a web browser, so people can visualize it, see where it sits on the globe, and interact with it, so you can share.”
Users include the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Government agency which maps the world and checks for changes in the natural and built environment and helps military intelligence target potential and actual enemies; Drone-makers looking for new markets for the information they collect on places and the public; and insurance companies seeking claim information and baseline data to compare the claims to. Insurers are enthusiastic users of drones.
Cesium also says that a former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Robert Cardillo, will join Cesium as an advisor, and will also be working with AGI, its former parent company, which models spacecraft, aircraft and other vehicle trajectories.
The company’s name recalls the cesium isotope used in atomic clocks, which are famously accurate.