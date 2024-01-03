Bye, Chestnut Street bridge. Here’s how to get around park construction near Penn’s Landing.

Chestnut Street bridge over I-95 will close on Jan. 15 for demolition of the bridge to begin. The work is part of the ongoing project to build a cap over I-95, making way for a nearly 12-acre park at Penn’s Landing.

Once the bridge closes, pedestrians will be able to access Penn’s Landing and the waterfront by using the Market Street bridge from 2nd Street. Vehicles on Chestnut Street will be directed south on Front Street.

The bridge closure will also affect SEPTA bus routes 5, 17, 21, 33, 38, 42, and 44. Details on detours will be posted on SEPTA’s website.

The work on the Chestnut Street bridge is the latest demolition needed for construction on the park project to advance. In September, the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard closed and demolition work on that bridge and the Rotunda began in November.

In the fall, the Irish and Scottish memorials were temporarily moved to make way for construction work. They are currently at Foglietta Plaza on Spruce Street near Front Street but will be incorporated into the park at Penn’s Landing in the future.

Several neighborhoods were separated from the Delaware River when I-95 was constructed in the 1960s and ‘70s. The planned park aims to reconnect the area with the waterfront, and will include gardens, a cafe, a large timber pavilion, and an amphitheater. The park will span between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, extending from Front Street to the waterfront.

The project officially broke ground in September and is expected to be complete in the next four to six years, said former Mayor Jim Kenney at the time. Design and construction of the project is expected to cost an estimated $360 million, according to PennDot Secretary Mike Carroll.

“The original construction of I-95 was traumatic for the city,” Kenney said. “Properties were demolished. Families were displaced, and the highway disconnected neighborhoods from the waterfront.”

Once open to the public, the park is expected to generate $1.6 billion in economic activity over the first 25 years, he said.