The House Armed Services Committee complained that the military doesn’t fund upgrades for Chinook CH-47F helicopters at Boeing Corp.'s Ridley Township factory, as the previous year’s budget did. So it is asking for an extra $28 million to keep the “Block II” upgrade program active during the next five years, adding that there is a “strategic risk to the industrial base” if the Army doesn’t keep updating Chinooks and then needs to at a later date.