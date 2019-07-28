“Connectivity” fees and taxes that were never on Rednet’s bills began appearing, tacking an extra 20% to 30% a month and wiping out his profits. Comcast charged him for an equipment upgrade it didn’t install. Outages, one as long as 84 hours, plagued Rednet’s network, according to a spreadsheet Houser kept. Comcast initially agreed to credit him. But Houser pointed out it was only about half what he was owed. Comcast refused to credit him — and still refuses — saying these were electric power issues.