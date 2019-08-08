She and Salm are two of the 40 local artists telling stories on the walls and halls of the Comcast Technology Center, the company’s $1.5 billion headquarters that is finally opening its Four Seasons Hotel to the public on Monday. Their photographs are more vivid and personal than what you might expect to find decorating a 60-story skyscraper of a $188 billion corporation. Also surprising are the dozens of hand-painted murals, towering abstract sculptures, and hand-crafted furniture.