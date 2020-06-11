Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said Monday that the media company would spend $100 million over the next three years to combat racial injustice and inequality. Responding to the nationwide protests over police brutality against black Americans, Comcast said it plans to give grants to civil rights groups, accelerate efforts to diversify its workforce, and commit funds to small businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, with much of the money going to firms owned by people of color.