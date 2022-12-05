Comcast, the largest U.S. cable and internet provider, is once again raising prices on its TV and internet services, a year after the Philadelphia-based company last hiked rates.

Starting Dec. 20, customers nationwide will see their rates increase by 3.8%, on average, company spokesperson Jennifer Bilotta said. In December 2021, the average rate increase was 3%.

“TV networks and other video programmers continue to raise their prices, with broadcast television and sports being the biggest drivers of increases in customers’ bills,” Bilotta said Monday in a statement.

The monthly cost of a modem rental, as well as broadcast and regional sports fees, has nearly doubled since 2018, according to an Inquirer analysis. A note on some recent Xfinity bills said that the latest rise in prices is “in response to increases in expenses impacting our services,” which includes retransmission costs imposed by TV networks.

Bilotta noted that Comcast’s “national average increase of 3.8% is about half of the most recent rate of inflation.”

Comcast reported better third-quarter earnings than analysts had anticipated, despite a slight revenue decline, the loss of 561,000 cable customers, and continued competition from streaming services, which have also increased prices in recent years. In the second quarter, Comcast didn’t add any broadband customers for the first time ever.

What to expect in your next TV bill

The more than 2 million Comcast customers in the Philadelphia region will see their monthly broadcast and regional sports fees increase.

The broadcast TV fee — which covers NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox — will rise to $21.30, an 11% increase from the current rate of $19.15, according to recent customer bills.

The regional sports fee for channels such as NBC Sports Philadelphia will be $13.35, up 5% from the current rate of $12.70, according to the bills.

TV stations began charging cable providers for retransmitting their networks in the late 2000s, and cable providers added these fees for customers.

In 2016, Comcast’s broadcast fee was $5, while its regional sports fee was $3.

The cost of a TV box and remote will also tick up to $10, a 17% increase from the current rate of $8.50.

What to expect in your next internet bill

If you rent a modem from Comcast, your monthly charge will increase to $15, up 7% from the current rate of $14, according to customer bills.

Those with the company’s Performance Pro internet — which provides 300 megabits-per-second of download speed and 5-10 megabits-per-second of upload speed — will see the price rise to $102, a 3% increase from $98.95.

This increase will not affect people who are on a promotional plan, such as the one that offers Performance Pro for $34.99 to $44.99 for 12 months.

Help paying your bill

If you are having financial difficulty, you may be eligible to receive $30 a month off your internet bill through a federal program. You can get more information at fcc.gov/acp.