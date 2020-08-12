Comcast officials told investors on July 30 that its cable revenue was negatively affected after accounting for the sports credits it expects to pay customers. The cable unit’s revenue was down 0.2% to $14.4 billion during the second quarter, but would have risen 1.4% if not for the sports fee adjustments, Comcast Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh said during an earnings call. There could be additional sports fee adjustments during the third quarter, he added.