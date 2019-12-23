Comcast and Starz have a struck a deal that will keep the premium channel in TV packages for a few more months before making the content only available as a direct subscription.
The agreement, announced Monday, avoids a blackout of Starz on Dec. 31, when their current contract would expire, while transitioning Starz content out of Comcast’s TV packages and into an a la carte offering. The deal also lets NBCUniversal carry movies and shows from Lionsgate — Starz’s parent company — on its forthcoming streaming service, called Peacock. NBCUniversal will also license content to Starz for its streaming service.
Under the agreement, the flagship Starz channel, on demand content, as well as Encore, Encore Westerns, Encore Black, and Encore Action channels will be available for Xfinity TV customers and on Flex, Comcast’s Roku-like streaming aggregation device.
The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement. They also did not say when Starz would be removed from packages or how much Comcast will charge Xfinity customers to subscribe directly to Starz.
The Monday announcement made a reference to “a path for an orderly transition to an à la carte business,” but did not provide any further details.
In October, Comcast said it would charge customers $12 per month to subscribe directly to Starz. A November notice sent to Xfinity customers in Philadelphia said the price of Starz would be $8.99 starting Dec. 20, though that was before Monday’s announcement.
Comcast has said it wants to offer Starz as a direct-to-consumer subscription service instead of bundling it in packages. Doing this would allow customers who want Starz to subscribe without forcing others to pay for it, Comcast has said. The cable giant has noted that Starz allows its content to be sold a la carte through Amazon Prime, Roku, and its own app for $8.99.
For customers who currently pay for premium packages, though, the arrangement means they will eventually have to pay more to keep watching Starz.
Comcast video subscribers make up roughly 40% of Starz’s customer base, according to October estimates from Evercore ISI, a New York-based investment advisory.
In a recent earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer acknowledged the TV landscape is “a different universe today” as the industry shifts to a subscription streaming model.
“We continue to pivot to a future of higher revenue a la carte subscribers with better unit economics," he said. "This year for the first time more than half of Starz’s revenue comes from a la carte customers.”
This is a developing story, and will be updated.