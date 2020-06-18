Still, school officials, lawmakers, and activists have asked Comcast — the nation’s largest home internet provider — to do more to help close the digital divide during the pandemic. Last month, Philadelphia School District Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said he asked Comcast and other internet providers to open residential WiFi networks to others so all students could learn through their laptops, but they all refused. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) signed a letter in May urging Comcast to open all WiFi hotspots for schoolchildren, too.