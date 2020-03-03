The coronavirus crisis could cut into Comcast’s business, with the global outbreak closing a Universal resort in Japan and raising the possibility that the summer Olympics in Tokyo could be cancelled.
Comcast’s NBCUniversal has a multi-billion deal to broadcast the Olympics and has already received more than $1 billion in national advertising commitments for this summer’s games. NBC has scheduled more than 7,000 hours of coverage of the Olympics starting July 24, both on TV and its streaming platforms.
Last week, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) official warned that the Tokyo games could be cancelled because of the coronavirus, saying a decision may be needed by late May, according to the Associated Press.
NBC Sports declined to comment on the financial implications of a possible cancellation. The IOC, based in Switzerland, did not immediately return a request for comment.
“The safety of our employees is always our top priority, but there is no impact on our preparations at this time,” an NBC Sports spokesperson said.
More than 3,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus. It has infected nearly 90,000 people in 70 countries, including more than 250 in Japan.
The last summer Olympics was a boon to Comcast’s business. The Philadelphia media giant raked in $1.6 billion in revenue from the 2016 Rio Olympics, including $1.2 billion from advertising, according to a quarterly earnings report. In December, NBC Sports said it expected to generate more ad sales for this year’s games than in 2016.
Comcast pays billions of dollars for the U.S. rights to the Olympics. In 2011, the company agreed to pay $4.38 billion to broadcast the summer and winter games from 2014 through 2020. That averages to about $1.1 billion per Olympics, though the summer games typically cost more than the winter ones.
Media giant Discovery Inc., which owns the European TV rights to the Tokyo games, said last week that it had insurance to protect itself from a loss of revenue if the Olympics don’t proceed.
Meanwhile, one Wall Street analyst predicted Monday that the coronavirus could keep customers away from Comcast’s Universal theme parks and out of movie theaters in China, possibly harming the company’s film and parks units.
Telecom analyst Craig Moffett expects an 11 percent fall in Comcast’s 2020 revenues from its parks business due to coronavirus. He noted that Universal Studios Japan, located in Osaka, closed last week until March 15 due to the outbreak in that country.
In 2019, the theme parks division generated $5.9 billion in revenues.
“While it’s extremely difficult to know with precision how long the virus and its fallout will impact results, the Osaka park is now officially closed through mid-March; attendance is bound to be impacted across the entire parks segment for some time,” wrote Moffett, of the New York research firm MoffettNathanson.
Moffett said coronavirus could affect Comcast’s film business too. He said the Fast & Furious and Minions franchises, set to release this summer, could under-perform expectations at the box office in China, the epicenter of the crisis where more than 80,000 people have been infected.