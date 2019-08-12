[The office] has a raised floor throughout. They deal with thousands of moves all the time. They’re moving teams around. So the idea of having as much as flexibility as possible, the open plan kind of lends itself to that a little bit. The raised floor helps with that, as well. They can sort of chop and change it as they kind of see fit. … A raised floor basically means you’ve got all of your access cabling under the floor. So if you want to move desks around, you can kind of connect them up again.