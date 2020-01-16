Comcast’s streaming strategy is quite different than others in the increasingly crowded streaming market. Rather than seek more revenue from consumers through higher subscription fees, Comcast hopes to lure viewers with cheap or free content and show them ads, much like Hulu, YouTube, or Roku. The move could help Comcast-owned NBCUniversal recoup advertising dollars they’ve lost to digital and internet-connected TV competitors, according to industry analysts. It could also reflect that Comcast doesn’t have as strong of a content library at launch as competitors, analysts said.