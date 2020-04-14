On Tuesday, Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest ad-agency conglomerates, told the Wall Street Journal that it expects the pullback in ad spending to be worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, when ad buys shrunk 10%. That sentiment was echoed in Interactive Advertising Bureau’s survey of almost 390 media buyers, media planners, and brand executives, which found that 44% expected the impact on advertising to be “substantially worse” than in 2009.