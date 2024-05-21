StreamSaver: Everything we know about Comcast’s new Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock bundle

Bundles are back.

The latest offering is Comcast’s StreamSaver, a new bundle launching next week that includes Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

Advertisement

The “great rebundling,” as it’s been dubbed, comes in a response to the cord cutting trend that has seen millions of customers ditch the cable bundle to save money only to spend more on a host of streaming services. Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are partnering for the own sports-centric streaming bundle called Venu, which is expected to launch in the fall.

“In recent years, streaming has gotten confusing and expensive as more services than ever are vying for eyeballs,” Jacob Stern wrote recently in The Atlantic. “It has done the impossible: made people miss the good old-fashioned cable bundle.”

Here’s everything we know about StreamSaver:

When is StreamSaver launching?

May 29.

What will be included in StreamSaver?

StreamSaver will offer customers access to all the content on three streaming services — Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

Customers will still need to download each stand-alone app to access their content.

What will be the price of StreamSaver?

StreamSaver will cost $15 a month.

Purchasing each service individually with their least-expensive offerings would cost $22.97 now, and that’s before Peacock’s ad-supported tier jumps to $7.99 a month in July. Apple TV+ currently runs $9.99 a month, while the ad-supported tier on Netflix is $6.99

Do I have to be a Comcast customer to subscribe to StreamSaver?

Yes.

StreamSaver will be available to all Comcast broadband, TV, and mobile customers as an add-on.

Comcast lost about 487,000 TV subscribers during the first three months of this year, according to its first-quarter earning report. But perhaps more important to the company is retaining its broadband customers.

“The number one focus without a doubt is growing broadband revenue,” Dave Watson, the president and chief executive officer of Comcast Cable, said Tuesday at the J.P. Morgan Investor conference. He said StreamSaver was primarily for “broadband customers looking for simple, easy alternatives.”

StreamSaver will also be available to NOW TV customers for a total price of $30 a month. NOW includes over 40 live TV channels, including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, and WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.

Can I watch live sports on StreamSaver?

Yes, though only the sports programming that streams on any of the three platforms.

With Peacock, you can get the NFL’s Sunday Night Football package, the upcoming Belmont Stakes, NASCAR, Notre Dame football, Premiere League soccer, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Apple TV+ streams Friday Night Baseball games, but you’ll still have to pay extra to unlock the platform’s MLS Season Pass to watch Philadelphia Union games.

Netflix will stream to NFL games next season — both on Christmas Day — as part of a new three-year deal with the league. Starting in January 2025, the streamer will also be home to WWE’s Monday Night Raw and several other wrestling events, including WrestleMania.

Even though Comcast owns NBC, none of the regional sports networks will be available on StreamSaver. So fans in Philly will still have to tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia to watch the Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers.

Will Comcast over more streaming bundles?

Now that Comcast partnered with Netflix and Apple TV+, could customers see more streaming bundles in the future?

The company hasn’t announced anything beyond StreamSaver, but Watson said the new bundle “does open up possibilities down the road.”

“More to come,” Watson said.

How does StreamSaver compare to other bundles, like Venu?

Here’s a rundown of what we know about other streaming bundles either on the market or nearly their launch date: