Some small businesses in the area are aware of these problems and have taken pro-active steps. Charisse McGill, owner of Lokal Artisan Foods in Philadelphia, says that for online reviews and comments, she tries to go out of her way to reply to each one. She also has made greater efforts to ensure that she is “very careful and thoughtful” about where, what and how she communicates with people online who do post a negative comment or review, or even with those who offer a helpful critique.