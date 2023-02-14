Dan Hilferty, who ran IBX and helped Philly land the World Cup, is new boss at Comcast Spectacor

Daniel J. Hilferty, the former top boss at Independence Blue Cross and chair of Philadelphia’s successful World Cup bid, is the new CEO of Comcast Spectacor.

The company owns the Wells Fargo Center, as well as several pro sports teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Dan is one of the most dynamic and well-respected business leaders in Philadelphia, across the region and in many industries,” Dave Scott, Comcast Spectator’s chairman and governor of the Flyers, said in a statement. “Comcast Spectacor has grown to become a premier sports and entertainment company, and Dan is ideally suited to take it to further heights.”

Hilferty succeeds Scott as CEO.

Advertisement

Hilferty said he was “honored” to take on the new role, which begins Tuesday and will involve partnership with Scott and Valerie Camillo, who was promoted this summer to president and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment.

Hilferty, a prominent civic and business leader, most recently led Philadelphia’s bid to become one of 16 North American cities to host the 2026 men’s World Cup. In June, he gave what he said was a conservative estimate of what the event would mean for the city: a quarter of a billion dollars in economic impact, $262 million in direct tourism spending, 3,500 jobs, and half a million visitors.

Until 2020, Hilferty had been president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross, a post he held for a decade. Before that, he had been president and CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas, a Blue Cross affiliate that manages Medicaid and other public insurance plans.

In June, Hilferty launched Dune View Strategies, a health-care consulting firm.

Hilferty also chaired the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce from 2018 to 2020, and helped with the hosting of several other major events, including Pope Francis’ 2015 visit, the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and the 2017 NFL Draft.

He grew up in Ocean City, N.J., and is an alumnus of St. Joseph’s University.