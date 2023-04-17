David’s Bridal dress orders and appointments are still on track despite Monday’s bankruptcy filing

If you recently ordered a wedding dress or a bridesmaid gown from David’s Bridal, your purchase is safe.

Orders are not expected to be impacted by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the Conshohocken-based gown company, and its six stores in the Philadelphia suburbs remain open.

“We intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay, and customers should not expect to see any change” in service, spokesperson Laura McKeever said in an email Monday, just days after news broke that the company is set to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide and may be sold. “We expect dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted.”

David’s Bridal’s online platforms, including wedding planning tools, also remain accessible, according to a company statement, and customers in its loyalty program can still earn and redeem awards. David’s Bridal also “intends to continue honoring gift cards, returns, and exchanges at this time.”

Advertisement

The 73-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday for the second time in five years, with CEO James Marcum citing challenges of “the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions.”

A first round of layoffs hit the company last week, with more expected in May and June, and McKeever said the company continues to try and find a buyer. If it does not do so quickly, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company will shut down all of its stores.

The New York Times first reported that David’s Bridal was considering filing for bankruptcy earlier this month. Across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., the company has about 300 stores, including 15 in Pennsylvania.

Last time the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, David’s Bridal was able to keep stores open.