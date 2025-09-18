Philadelphia area logistic companies layoff 188 workers, some citing Amazon contract cancellations

Three Philadelphia area logistics and third-party delivery companies have notified Pennsylvania they are letting go collectively of 188 workers.

Two of the companies cited terminations of contracts with Amazon as the cause.

CJB Logistics l.l.c., a delivery service provider on Elmwood Avenue in Philadelphia, said 101 layoffs would begin Nov. 16 due to Amazon not renewing a contract.

CJB, with a total payroll of $2.5 million as of this year, is based in Chadds Ford. Representatives of CJB could not be reached for comment.

6ABC mentioned CJB in a 2024 story about how Amazon was facing more scrutiny for the driving safety of delivery service providers (DSPs), who are outsourced to deliver goods. A South Philadelphia woman had sued CJB and Amazon after a delivery driver allegedly ran into her while she was using a crosswalk. The case settled earlier this year, according to court records.

Trujacodi Delivery Express said it let go 42 employees Sept. 12 from a Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, location. The company said it had permanently ceased operations as a DSP for Amazon.

The number on the Trujacodi website would not connect, and a company representative could not be reached.

Dannea DeLisser, a spokesperson for Amazon, said in a statement that Trujacodi and CJB Logistics, “are both exiting the Amazon Delivery Service Partner program.”

“We’re actively working to help connect employees from both companies with other Delivery Service Partners in the region,” DeLisser said.

Separately, National Fulfillment Services l.l.c. informed the state that it was closing its facility on Commerce Drive in Aston because of “changing business needs.” As a result 45 employees will be laid off on November 15.

DeLisser said Amazon has no association with National Fulfillment services.

National Fulfillment Services began as a software consultant in the 1970s by a former Sperry Univac programmer, according to its parent company’s website. It adapted its system to provide “end-to-end fulfillment solutions” by combining data analysis with warehousing and distribution for third parties.

National Fulfillment Services is part of the Metro Supply Chain Group, a privately held Canadian third-party logistics employer. A representative for Metro Supply Chain could not be reached for comment.

The layoffs at CJB and Trujacodi are the most recent impact from Amazon’s severing relationships with third-party services.

In June, nearly 300 delivery-service contractors were notified of a layoff at a Burlington City company when Amazon announced it was shutting down a logistics pilot program that partnered with nascent delivery companies for same-day delivery using Kia Soul vehicles.

The employees of KRP Transport l.l.c., based in Burlington City are set to be laid off on Sept. 25. Among them are two dispatchers and 196 delivery associates.

The workers provide “last mile delivery of packages,” according to the layoff notice. KRP is part of Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program, which outsources package delivery services.