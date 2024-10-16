The business behind ShopRite stores acquired the Di Bruno Bros. trademark and product line

The Di Bruno Bros. trademark and its branded products have been acquired by Wakefern Food Corp., a supermarket cooperative based out of Keasbey, N.J., which operates ShopRite locations.

The deal was announced on Tuesday in a company statement, which did not include the financial details of the acquisition.

“We are proud to welcome this incredible line of products into our Wakefern family of brands,” said Mike Stigers, Wakefern president, in the statement. “This new venture represents a tremendous opportunity for Wakefern as we look to expand the distribution of these delicious and distinct groceries nationally through a dedicated sales team.”

A member of the Di Bruno leadership team has joined Wakefern as a vice president to help manage the brand as the cooperative plans to grow it.

The Di Bruno branded products include oil, vinegar, crostini, spreads, and charcuterie. A 24-ounce jar of vodka cream tomato sauce costs $8.99, an 8-ounce spicy soppressata runs $9.99, and a one-liter bottle of Sicilian extra virgin olive oil costs $32.99, according to the company website.

The acquisition comes six months after Di Bruno received an investment from the grocery chain founded by Jeff Brown, in a private transaction. Brown’s Super Stores, the Brown family business, operates supermarkets including ShopRite locations, and is a member of the Wakefern cooperative.

At the time of the investment, Brown’s and Di Bruno acknowledged rumors that “a Brown-controlled company” would become a secured creditor of Di Bruno. The statement noted that the intention was to “create a new entity that is financially resilient and builds upon the exceptional quality and customer experience for which the Di Bruno Bros. brand is known.”

The Inquirer reported in April that Brown’s son Joshua was named in documents related to the creation of two new companies: DB Gourmet Brands and DB Gourmet Markets.

This week, the Wakefern company statement about the product line acquisition noted that the five Di Bruno locations and bottle shop were “recently acquired by DB Gourmet Markets, LLC” and are being operated by Brown’s Super Stores.

Wakefern said in its announcement that it expects to “grow” the Di Bruno brand. The Di Bruno product line includes around 65 products with more planned for the future, according to a Wakefern spokesperson. These products are sold in Di Bruno stores, select retailers in the country, and online.

“The Di Bruno Bros. brand has a strong presence in the Philadelphia region,” said Stigers. “We look forward to taking this unique brand and experience to the next level.”

The Di Bruno business got its start in 1939 with a storefront in the Italian Market. Since then, owners Bill Mignucci Jr. and his cousins Billy and Emilio, have grown the brand to include five stores and a catering company.

Emilio Mignucci has joined Wakefern as vice president of the Di Bruno brand, the company announced Tuesday, saying he will “help position the Di Bruno Bros. brand for future growth and expansion.”

Wakefern, founded in 1946, today includes 45 member families and hundreds of supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island such as Fairway Market, ShopRite, and The Fresh Grocer.