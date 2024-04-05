A big dill in Montco: Pickleball courts coming to Lansdale and Hatboro this summer

Pickleball courts are coming to Montgomery County.

Dill Dinkers Pickleball, a company with pickleball courts in Maryland, expects to open two new indoor locations in Lansdale and Hatboro late this summer.

“Especially in the areas that we’ve targeted initially, there just was not a lot of indoor pickleball offering,” said Andrew Wakefield, regional developer for the company in Chester and Montgomery Counties. ”From our perspective, it just made sense. There was a big need in the market.”

The around 47,000 square foot Hatboro site will be located at 330 S. Warminster Rd. and have upwards of 15 courts when construction is done. The Lansdale site, which is around 37,000 square feet, will be at 1180 Church Rd. and have 11 courts.

Advertisement

Dill Dinkers Pickleball, which was founded in 2022 in Maryland, and has several locations in that state, is expanding to other states this year including South Carolina, Virginia and Connecticut.

Wakefield, who grew up in the Center Valley area, is working with his father on scouting locations for pickleball in Pennsylvania.

In total, Wakefield expects to open 14 new Dill Dinkers Pickleball locations in the region in the next six years. King of Prussia and Conshohocken are areas he is exploring for new sites, he said. Wakefield is also looking for minority partners and others who might be interested in being a franchisee.

Pickleball, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, is the fastest growing sport in the country as of 2022, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Players in the Philadelphia region already have some places to try out the sport. Last year, temporary courts opened at Dilworth Park, a $4 million pickleball facility opened in Malvern, and a South Jersey center with eight courts opened.

“This sport is for everybody — whether you’re 18 and looking to make it a serious sport for yourself or whether you’re in your 40s, 50s, 60s and looking for a fun game to stay fit and active,” said Wakefield.

The sport has become divisive among some, with the thwacking sound of the ball against the racket enraging some neighbors.

Wakefield, though, is an avid player himself.

“It kind of just struck me as a fun activity. After playing it for a few months, though, I began to see more of the competitive side of it,” said Wakefield. “Now, I’ve become a disciple of the pickleball faith.”