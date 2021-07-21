Pennsylvania will receive up to $1 billion under a $26 billion opioid settlement deal with Johnson & Johnson and the three major U.S. pharmaceutical distributors, including Conshohocken-based AmerisourceBergen, state attorney general Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

The settlement is meant to help resolve thousands of lawsuits brought by states, counties, Native American tribes and other groups against companies alleged to have fueled a deadly nationwide opioid epidemic.

“We collectively took on some of the most powerful companies in the world to fight for you,” Shapiro said during a video press conference.

Nearly 500,000 people died from an overdose that involved prescription or illicit opioids between 1999 and 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Pennsylvania, drug overdose deaths climbed 16% last year, to 5,172, according to the CDC.

“These deaths did not have to happen,” Shapiro said. “This epidemic was caused by an army, really manufactured by an army, of pharmaceutical executives and drug distributors who decided that they wanted to pursue their bottom lines over the health and safety and wellbeing” of Pennsylvanians.

The companies involved in the nationwide litigation have generally denied the claims against them, and the settlement agreement announced Wednesday does not include any admission of wrongdoing.

“While the companies strongly dispute the allegations made in these lawsuits, they believe the proposed settlement agreement and settlement process it establishes... are important steps toward achieving broad resolution of governmental opioid claims and delivering meaningful relief to communities across the United States,” the distributors said in a joint statement.

“We recognize the opioid crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue, and we have deep sympathy for everyone affected,” Johnson & Johnson general counsel Michael Ullmann said in a statement.

States have a 30-day window to join the settlement, and participating states will also need to convince counties and local governments to join.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said Wednesday he expects more than 40 states to sign onto the $26 billion settlement.

In Pennsylvania dozens of municipalities have filed suit against distributors, drugmakers and pharmacy chains. Those cases are being coordinated through the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, which designated four of the suits as test cases that would go to trial first. No trial date has been set yet.

In West Virginia, the three major distributors are currently on trial. An important hearing is scheduled Aug. 9 in the bankruptcy case of OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma.

Earlier this month, Shapiro and other state AGs said they were on board with a proposed $4.5 billion settlement tied to the Purdue bankruptcy. Pennsylvania would received an estimated $225 million under the agreement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.