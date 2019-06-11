Shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Philadelphia-area biotech, surged Tuesday morning on news it had been granted a U.S. patent for a novel method to treat Autism Spectrum Disorders with cannabidiol (CBD). The stock (ZYNE) was up nearly 20 percent for the day at 2:30 p.m., trading at $13.86. For the year, ZYNE has risen more than 350 percent from its January low of $2.75.