DuPont Co. shares opened modestly higher Tuesday as Edward Breen, an architect of the Dow-DuPont merger and break-up designed to enrich shareholders, announced Tuesday that he will again take over as chief executive of the Wilmington-based company.
Breen replaces veteran DuPont executive Marc Doyle, who is leaving the company eight months after the veteran executive was promoted to CEO.
Breen, a New Hope resident who previously headed Tyco International and was a senior executive at the former General Instrument Corp. in Horsham, was already ”executive chairman” of the DuPont board, and will now do both jobs. He has led the effort to sell, spin off and streamline DuPont’s business units since 2016.
Since separating last June from Corteva, the pesticide company based across the parking lot from DuPont headquarters, DuPont has planned the spin-off of its largest remaining business group, food and drug additives, which is to be combined with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Breen announced no change in strategy. The company’s statement stressed that Doyle has completed his work restructuring DuPont and is moving on.
Besides Doyle’s departure, Breen also announced that chief financial officer Jeanmarie Desmond is also leaving the company, effective immediately.
She will be replaced by Lori D. Koch, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis.
In a statement, DuPont’s lead independent director Alexander Cutler said his fellow directors “made these leadership changes to accelerate operational performance improvement and to more directly tap Ed Breen’s significant management experience.”