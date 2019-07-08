Together and apart, DuPont and Dow eliminated a total of 18,000 jobs in the past five years, leaving 98,000. Combined research spending dropped more than 40 percent, to $2.1 billion last year. Capital expenditures fell one-third, to $3.8 billion. They spent more than $3 billion propping up share prices in buybacks, and plan to spend more that way. Despite all that effort, DuPont shares are worth about as much as they were before the merger.