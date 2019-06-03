“Everybody wishes the stock price was a little higher. But I’m an optimist. In their core businesses, for example in the construction space, they are doing really well. And we are one [President Trump] tweet away from having the trade deal with China solved,” said Delaware investor and founding-family heir Ben du Pont, who bought and is refurbishing the company’s former country club and is a leader in the effort to boost Delaware’s tech sector as a replacement for its shrunken heavy industries.