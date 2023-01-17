Still debating whether to get tickets to the Eagles divisional round playoff game this weekend?

If so, you’re likely weighing several factors — everything from budget to logistics to whether you’d enjoy the game more on your couch or at a bar than at the Linc.

On the ticket front, you may have questions. Here are some answers:

Have the game time and opponent been set?

Yes, the Eagles will play the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes!

But only on the secondary market, meaning you’re likely going to have to shell out a good chunk of cash. Face-value tickets, which cost $150 each through Ticketmaster, sold out in minutes last week.

Where can I get tickets?

You can buy through any of the resale sites.

The safest options are the names you’ve likely heard of before: StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster’s secondary market.

Of course, you can also keep your eyes peeled and ears open for relatives, friends, and coworkers who may be selling tickets. However, consumer protections experts say to avoid buying tickets directly through people you don’t know and trust, so avoid Facebook, Craigslist, and any other social media posts from strangers.

How much am I going to pay?

Ticket prices are constantly and sometimes rapidly fluctuating on the secondary market, so it depends when you’re reading this.

As of Tuesday morning, standing-room-only tickets and 200-level seats were available for between $300 to $400 on Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub, and Ticketmaster.

Remember that the ticket prices are before fees, and do not take into account the cost of parking ($45 for cars in Lincoln Financial Field lots), public transportation, or ride shares to and from the stadium. If you plan to eat or drink in the stadium, the tab can quickly add up.

When is the best time to buy?

For many games and concerts, prices on the secondary market drop as the event approaches.

But for an event as highly anticipated as an Eagles playoff game, let alone one against a longtime division rival, the Giants, all bets are off, as Andrew Goode, vice president of the Better Business Bureau for Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Eastern Pennsylvania, told The Inquirer last week.

“For Eagles tickets, the window [when prices may drop before the game] is going to be short,” Goode said.

Team news can also sway ticket prices.

“If Jalen Hurts gets injured in the week before the game in practice, that might cause a change in ticket prices one way or another,” Goode said. “Or if we learn Lane Johnson or Avonte Maddox do come back in time, that may raise the ticket prices.”

How do I make sure I don’t get scammed?

On the secondary market, there is no 100% guarantee. But consumer protection experts offered some tips to reduce your chances of falling victim to scammers: