Prosecutors detailed a sophisticated scheme in court documents against one of those charged in the fraud, Eugene Smith, a Georgia resident who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 51 months in prison in May. For two years, Smith bought real tickets, sent them to a printer to make copies, and distributed the phonies nationwide for sale. Smith and his accomplices sold counterfeit tickets to events such as the 2018 Super Bowl between the Eagles and the New England Patriots and an Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. In total, Smith was responsible for at least $150,000 in intended losses, prosecutors said.