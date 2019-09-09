“He discovered this [glitch], but when he discovered it, he had some choices,” Glenn said. "He could have said, “OK, I better not do that. That’s wrong.' Or he could have said ‘OK, I better let eBay know and tell them that this is a problem.’ But he did neither of those. He then proceeded to exploit it, and he did it again and again and again and again. He did it 1,100 times.”