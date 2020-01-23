A rival company bid $25 million more than Hilco Redevelopment Partners for the bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, the committee of unsecured creditors said in a court filing Thursday, urging its members to reject the reorganization plan.
The unsecured creditors — a group that includes contractors and the refinery’s labor union who stand to lose much of their more than $1.2 billion in claims against the refinery — said that Industrial Realty Group, LLC, offered to buy the refinery assets for $25 million more than Hilco’s winning $240 million bid. “Even so, the debtors determined Hilco’s bid the best offer,” the committee said.
The objections by the unsecured creditors could throw a kink into the refinery’s plans to sell the property to Hilco, a Chicago development company with experience repurposing old industrial properties for new uses. City officials, environmentalists and community activists on Wednesday expressed optimism that a sale to Hilco might chart a more environmentally friendly path for one of Philadelphia’s largest commercial real estate properties after 150 years as a fossil-fuel manufacturing center.
The unsecured creditors said that Hilco contemplates an alternative use for the 1,300-acre complex that involves permanently shutting down the refinery, providing “little to no potential value” to unsecured contractors and workers “through the assumption and assignment of existing contracts and leases, bringing laid off employees back to work, and generally providing a business partner that many general unsecured creditors have had for decades.”
The unsecured creditors also criticized the reorganization plan for providing potentially tens of millions of dollars in bonuses for eight refinery executives, and for leaving unresolved the critical issue of a settlement of the refinery’s $1.25 billion insurance policy, the asset of potentially greatest value remaining since the refinery shut down in June following a catastrophic fire.
Rejection of the plan by the unsecured creditors, one of several groups who have stakes in the bankruptcy’s outcome, “will impose on the debtors a higher evidentiary burden” for the court’s approval, the committee’s attorneys, the Brown Rudnick LLP law firm in New York, said in the filing.
“In order to prevent years of potential litigation and lost value to the debtors’ estates, a global resolution amongst all the major constituencies should be reached,” the committee said. “This plan does not, in the committee’s opinion, represent a good faith effort to achieve a global resolution.”
The cash offers for the refinery were not the only means by which bids were measured. Brian Abernathy, the city managing director who attended the auction, said in an interview Wednesday that much of the process involved private negotiations behind closed doors, and the sticking points appeared to be how quickly the bidders could close a deal, and other intangibles.
Officials from Hilco and Industrial Realty Group, a California firm that the Inquirer identified on Wednesday as the runner-up, have declined to comment on the bankruptcy.
The reorganization requires the approval of U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Gross, who has scheduled a confirmation hearing for Feb. 6. The deadline for creditors to vote on the plan, and for filing any objections to the plan, is Feb. 3.