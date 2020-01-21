Bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions has agreed to sell its shuttered South Philly refinery complex to a Chicago development company with experience repurposing old industrial properties for new uses, probably drawing a close on the site’s 150-year-old history as a petroleum refinery.
Hilco Redevelopment Partners, a Chicago real estate firm that has acquired old power plant sites in Boston and in New Jersey, and is building warehouses on a former steel mill site in Baltimore, reached an agreement to acquire the 1,300-acre refinery site after a close-door auction Friday, according to sources.
Hilco and PES officials could not be reached Tuesday afternoon. Reuters on Tuesday reported that PES is expected to announce the agreement with Hilco. The Inquirer reported Friday that Hilco was a finalist.
PES plans to file a formal notice of the agreement Tuesday with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, where the company filed for bankruptcy protection last July after a devastating fire June 21 closed the refinery. The sales agreement needs to be confirmed by the court at a scheduled Feb. 6 hearing.
Environmentalists and community activists had pushed for a permanent closure of the refinery, which was the city’s largest stationary source of air pollution, and whose catastrophic explosion was a dramatic reminder to nearby residents of the risks posed by the fuel-refining complex. Philadelphia city government representatives were allowed to participate as observers in Friday’s closed-door auction.
But in the end, it was probably capitalist market forces that doomed any efforts to restart the East Coast’s largest oil refinery, including a proposal by the refinery’s former chief executive, Philip Rinaldi. According to sources, Rinaldi’s group, Philadelphia Energy Industries, was unable to obtain sufficient financing to restart the refinery when the long-term market for its fossil fuels seems to be well supplied.
Hilco’s plans could not be determined, and it’s possible it could lease some part of the site to operate as a fuel-production facility -- the fire left one of the two refineries located in the complex undamaged.
Oil has been refined at the site since the 1860s, and it is heavily contaminated. A previous owner, Sunoco Inc., set up a mechanism under Evergreen Resources Group, LLC to finance environmental remediation at all its former properties after it got out of the refining business in 2012.
Evergreen’s plans, however, are to restore the property for use as a refinery, and it’s unclear if commercial or light industrial would require more intensive clean-up. The insurance fund for remediation was valued at $207 million at the end of 2017.
A renewable natural gas producer, RNG Energy Solutions, already had an agreement with PES before the fire to build a $120 million digester that can convert food waste into renewable methane gas. That facility, which would be built on a 23-acre site on the north edge of the refinery property, could operate independently of a petroleum refinery.
The complex is actually two refineries: Atlantic Refining Co. opened the Point Breeze refinery in 1870 and Gulf Oil Corp. opened an adjacent facility at Girard Point in 1926. Sunoco acquired the plants in 1988 and 1994. Eight years ago, Sunoco transferred ownership to a new entity, PES.
A spokesman for Hilco could not be reached for comment Friday.
Hilco is redeveloping the former Sparrows Point steel mill in Baltimore, a 3,100-acre waterfront site with deep-water access, into an industrial site called Tradepoint Atlantic.
Hilco is also remediating several sites of shuttered power-generation stations, including the proposed L Street Station mixed-use property in South Boston. Last year Hilco bought two New Jersey closed coal-fired plants, including one near Trenton, and plans to develop them into industrial ventures.