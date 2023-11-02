You can now apply for up to $1,000 off your heating bill this winter

Pennsylvania homeowners and renters can now apply for up to $1,000 in grants toward their winter heating bills.

In the Commonwealth, the application period opened Wednesday for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, commonly referred to as LIHEAP, a federal program administered by the states. New Jerseyans have been able to apply since Oct. 1.

“Keeping your home warm during the coldest and darkest months of the year is a necessity, not a luxury,” Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh said in a statement. “Every Pennsylvanian deserves the dignity and peace of mind of knowing that their heat will not be shut off this winter and they can keep themselves and their families safe and warm.”

Last winter, many customers saw their utility bills skyrocket, with those who have oil or gas heat particularly impacted. In the Philadelphia region, some residents got in the habit of keeping their thermostats lower than usual, piling on blankets and sweaters and hoping their next monthly bill would be lower than the $400 to $500 ones they got for December.

Federal energy officials project that the cost of heating your home should be on par with last year, if not slightly less, depending on your fuel source. If this year’s temperatures are similar to last winter, natural gas customers in the Northeast would likely see an 18% decrease in their overall heating costs, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, while those who rely on electricity or heating oil would likely see a slight increase Propane costs would stay relatively the same. A colder or warmer winter could lead to higher or lower bills.

From November through March last year, households in the Northeast spent between $761 and $1,696 total on average on utility bills, depending on the fuel source.

For people below certain income levels, which differ based on household size, LIHEAP cash grants of between $300 and $1,000 can chip away at those costs. Unlike loans, grants do not need to repaid. The money is sent in a lump sum directly to the utility company or fuel provider.

Separately, LIHEAP crisis grants are available for those at risk of having their heat shut off, have already had the service terminated, or have less than two weeks’ worth of fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood left to heat their home. Those crisis grants range from $25 to $1,000, and come with the same income requirements.

A single-person household in Pennsylvania is eligible for LIHEAP if their annual income is $21,870 or less. A five-person household, meanwhile, can make no more than $52,710 a year. The income thresholds can be found at dhs.pa.gov.

Last winter, more than 312,000 Pennsylvania households received more than $125.5 million in cash grants through the program, with each eligible homeowner and renter getting $402 on average. Funds from the American Rescue Plan supplemented last year’s benefits, however, so state officials warned that this year’s grants “will return to more traditional amounts.”

As for crisis benefits, more than 135,000 Pennsylvania households received more than $98 million through LIHEAP last winter, with individual grants being $688 on average.

Until April 5, Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by calling 1-866-550-4355.

New Jerseyans have until June 30 to apply online or submit an application to their local community action agency. More information can be found by visiting energyassistance.nj.gov or by calling 1-800-510-3102

You can find out if you’re eligible for LIHEAP in your state by using the eligibility tool at liheapch.acf.hhs.gov/eligibility-tool. Requirements vary depending on location.