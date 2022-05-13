As average gas prices in New Jersey hit an all-time high, 70 gas stations across the Garden State are lowering their prices Friday as a way to reflect cost savings if self-service was eliminated at the gas pump.

During Fuel Your Way NJ coalition’s Self-Serve Awareness Day, dozens of gas stations in New Jersey will lower their prices to show just how much could be saved if New Jersey drivers pumped their own gas, NJ.com reported. On Friday, drivers won’t yet have to pump their own gas, but the prices will be lower at participating gas stations as the rest of the state deals with surging prices.

The price decrease varies from station to station. Drivers who pump their own gas would save an estimated 15 cents or more per gallon, according to the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, Automotive Association, or NJGCA. The same savings are touted by the coalition.

The average gas price for regular unleaded fuel in New Jersey was an all-time high of $4.502 per gallon Friday. Customers were paying $3.057 per gallon a year ago.

New Jersey is the last state that does not allow drivers to pump their own gas, a fact that residents often brag about. In the 73 years that the full-service restriction has been in place, there have been various unsuccessful attempts to change the measure. Eventually, Oregon and New Jersey alone maintained the restriction, before Oregon relaxed the rule in 2015.

But as gas prices continue to rise and with finding employees to man gas stations becoming harder and harder, another attempt to change the full-service measure was put forth.

In March, New Jersey legislators once again introduced a bill that would allow gas stations to offer the option of self-service, full-service, or a combination of the two. A station with more than four pumps would be required to maintain a full-service option.

Here is the list of gas stations participating in the coalition’s Self-Serve Awareness Day:

Bergen County

Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale.

North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus.

Valero, 639 Route 17 North, Paramus.

Exxon, 100 Route 17 North, Paramus.

Sunoco, 456 Route 17 North, Ramsey.

Exxon, 456 Route 17 North, Ramsey.

Camden County

P66, 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin.

Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill.

West Berlin Delta, 250 Route 73, West Berlin.

Cape May County

Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109, Cape May

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco, 247 S.Livingston Ave., Livingston.

Exxon, 625 McCarter Highway, Newark

Exxon, 264 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair.

Lukoil, 335 McCarter Highway, Newark.

Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland.

South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave., South Orange.

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Driver, Glassboro.

Hudson County

Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd., Bayonne.

Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave., Hoboken.

Lukoil, 200 12th St., Jersey City.

Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City.

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City.

Newport Exxon, 245 12th St., Jersey City.

BP U-Haul, 235 12th St., Jersey City.

Sunoco, 465 Grand St. Jersey City.

Exxon, 450 Route 3 West, Secaucus.

Newport Valero, 93 14th St, Jersey City.

Exxon Holland Tunnel Service Center, 97 Marin Blvd, Jersey City.

Hunterdon County

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon.

Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton.

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 Route 22 West, Lebanon.

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31. Lebanon.

Lebanon BP, 1201 Route. 31 South. Lebanon.

Liberty Mart, 118 Route 202/31North, Ringoes.

Mercer County

Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington.

Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Pennington.

Middlesex County

Exxon, 270 W. Inman Ave., Colonia.

Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick.

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave., Edison.

Exxon, 1441 Route 1 South, Edison.

Exxon, Garden State Parkway, North Colonia.

Exxon, Garden State Parkway, South Iselin.

Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Road, Piscataway.

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Road, South Plainfield.

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River.

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 Route 34, Aberdeen.

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold.

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet.

Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan.

Middletown BP, 863 Route 35, Middletown.

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch.

Morris County

Denville Route 46 Sunoco, 161 W. Main St., Denville.

Long Valley P66, 43 East Mill Road, Long Valley.

Randolph BP, 260 South Salem St. Randolph.

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 Route 10, Whippany.

Ocean County

Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd., Brick.

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick.

Exxon, 1444 Route 88, Lakewood.

Kelly’s Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette.

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River.

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River.

Passaic County

Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave., Haledon.

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne.

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne.

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge.

Exxon, 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset.

‘Peapack Sunoco, 28 Route 206, Peapack.

Union County

