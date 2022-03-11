Gas is really expensive right now (find out how much it is right now with our gas price tool), and it’s not expected to get cheaper soon. There are things you can do to use less gas when you drive, but that will only solve part of the problem.

So how can you find cheaper gas? Here are some options:

Check Google Maps

Google Maps now shows more than where you can find a gas station and when it’s open. It shows you how much a gallon of regular gas costs in a particular location.

➡️ Go to Google Maps, and search for “Philadelphia gas.” There is data from 80 gas stations throughout the city, and the prices are updated every 24 hours. You can even narrow the search to just your neighborhood.

Although it is free, the downside is that you can’t filter by price, only by opening hours. You will have to look through the list to find the best price of the day.

Download the GasBuddy or GasGuru app

GasBuddy and GasGuru are apps designed to help you find the cheapest gas station.

GasBuddy lets you filter by type of fuel, and preferred payment method for the whole city, or just a specific zip code. Once you choose a station, it will also show you the address, reviews, and amenities offered at that location. The app asks users to help report fuel prices to make sure the information is as accurate and updated as possible. They offer perks for signing up, but if you don’t want to, you can use the Find Gas tool on their website, which shows the top 10 gas stations in Philadelphia with best reviews and cheapest prices from the app. 🌐 gasbuddy.com, ➡️ Download GasBuddy on the App Store or Google Play.

Gas Guru lets you filter by fuel grade, distance, prices, cash discounts, amenities, and opening hours. You can also save “favorite places,” like your home and work, and compare gas prices near both areas. The data comes from the Oil Price Information Service. You can report inaccurate gas prices in the app as well. ➡️ Download Gas Guru on the App Store or Google Play.

Use Geico’s gas price tool

This insurance company also has a free web-based locator tool for gas stations and prices. The tool enables you to find the cheapest gas price available within five, 10, or 25 miles. Bonus: This tool includes prices for regular, mid-grade, and premium gas, as well as diesel. The information is updated every 20 minutes to 2 days, depending on the gas station. The tool is also available in Spanish. 🌐 geico.com/save/local-gas-prices

Fill up outside Pennsylvania

Why is gas in Pennsylvania more expensive? According to Villanova chemical engineering professor Scott Jackson, there are a couple of things at play: the distance between the refinery and the gas station, and, most importantly, state taxes.

State taxes. Pennsylvania has some of the highest gas taxes in the nation.

The price of a gallon of gas includes the cost of crude oil, the refining process, distribution and marketing, and taxes. Taxes account for about 15% of the total cost.

The average state gas tax is 30 cents per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Pennsylvania, however, is one of only five states with a gas tax that’s higher than 50 cents per gallon. In Pennsylvania, taxes are 58 cents per gallon, according to the Department of Revenue.

By contrast, gas in Maryland is taxed 36 cents per gallon; in Delaware, it’s 22 cents; and in New Jersey, it’s about 32 cents for gas and 36 cents for diesel per gallon.

So, if it’s not too long a drive, consider heading to another state to fill up your tank.

Another reason why it costs more: transportation, says Jackson. The Delaware City Refinery supplies many gas stations in a four-state area. So, the gas you buy at Shell may be exactly the same gas as the Wawa or Exxon-Mobile just down the street. But, the further you get from the refinery, the more likely that you will pay a bit more.

In Delaware, you can fill your tank for 16 cents less than in Pennsylvania. Although, based on the AAA gas price tracker, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey are in the same price category, prices in Maryland and at the Shore are between 6 to 8 cents cheaper per gallon.