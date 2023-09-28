Why some New Jersey residents may see lower gas bills starting next month
Effective Saturday, some residential customers may see their third gas bill decrease this year.
Some South Jersey residents may once again see lower gas bills.
PSE&G, which covers parts of Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties, announced Wednesday that the gas supply rate would be reduced by about 7 cents per therm, a unit of heat measurement. The new supply charge — which represents how much a provider pays for the amount of gas a customer uses, with no markup — will go into effect Saturday.
As a result, households that use 100 therms a month will see a $4 decrease in their monthly bill on average, the company said in a statement.
“We continue to work hard to deliver affordable, high quality, safe services while helping our customers manage their energy use and costs,” Dave Johnson, vice president of customer care, said in a statement.
This marks the third supply rate decrease PSE&G gas customers have seen this year. In February, the rate declined by 15 cents per therm. A month later, the rate dropped by 3 cents per therm, as natural gas prices decreased to pre-pandemic levels.
With all three rate decreases, PSE&G said residential gas customers have seen their monthly gas bills drop 18%, or about $23, on average over the course of 2023.
Across New Jersey, PSE&G, the state’s largest electric and gas service provider, serves more than 5 million residents.
In Pennsylvania, residential gas customers of Peco and PGW have also seen their supply charges decrease in recent months.