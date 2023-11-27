Your Peco electric bill could get cheaper on Dec. 1

As the holiday season kicks into gear, some electric customers could see their bills decrease for the second time in three months.

The supply rate for Peco’s residential customers is set to decrease nearly 8%, from about 9.67 cents per kWh to 8.91 cents per kWh, beginning Friday, Dec. 1, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. As a result, customer’s monthly bills will decrease by $5.47, or about 4%, on average, according to Peco.

The adjustment will affect about 1.2 million households that receive the company’s default service. It comes three months after Peco’s last supply charge decrease of about 6%.

The charge represents how much a utility pays for the amount of energy a customer uses, without a profit margin. Peco estimates that makes up about half of a customer’s bill, depending on household usage.

The exact rate, also called the “price to compare,” fluctuates with the market and is adjusted each quarter.

Unaffected: The 500,000 Peco customers who opt for another supplier through online marketplace PAPowerSwitch.com, and pay the rates of their specific provider.

Meanwhile, 500,000 city residents who are customers of Philadelphia Gas Works are set to see their rates increase effective Friday, Dec. 1. Peco’s 548,000 gas customers in the suburbs will also see their prices adjusted, according to the PUC, but the details of that adjustment were forthcoming.