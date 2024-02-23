After eight days, two million Peco customers have access to their accounts again

Peco customers could once again access their online accounts and digitally pay their bills Friday morning after being unable to log in for more than a week.

The inaccessibility was the result of Peco’s prescheduled conversion to a new billing system, a process that some customers said they weren’t directly notified about and that ended up taking three days longer than the utility company had anticipated.

Peco, which provides electric and gas service to about 2.2 million residential and business customers across the Philadelphia region, announced the restoration on its website.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to fully transition to an upgraded billing system,” read an alert at the top of peco.com. “Customers can report power outages and make payments via their MyAccount. Please know these functions may become temporarily unavailable at any time as this transition continues.” MyAccount is customers’ online account portal.

On Thursday, the nonemergency customer service phone line was restored, allowing customers to pay their bills via an automated system and to reach representatives who could stop, start, and move service.

Online, app, and phone services — aside from reporting of emergencies such as gas leaks and downed power lines — had been inaccessible since 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Peco said no late fees would be assessed and no service would be shut off during that period.

Still, some customers told The Inquirer earlier this week that the lapse in online service made them anxious about unpaid bills and cash-flow issues. One couple said they had to delay a move by a week because they couldn’t transfer their electric service to their new home.

How Peco customers will be impacted by the new system

When users log back in, they will have a new 10-digit account number, though old numbers will also continue to be associated with accounts through March, according to the company.

“Peco recommends you start using your new account number — especially for payments — as soon as possible,” the company says on an FAQ page about the conversion. “For a few months after the introduction of new account numbers, customers attempting to apply payments on PECO.com (e.g., Peco AutoPay) using their old account number will be successful in posting the payment to their new account number. The system will look up the new account number and apply the payment.”

Customers who have signed up for auto-pay directly through Peco don’t need to do anything.

People who pay their Peco bill via a third-party service, such as a credit card or a money-management software like Quicken, must alert their provider or update their profile on the third-party platform.

If you are one of about 500,000 Peco customers who opt for a competitive energy supplier through the PAPowerSwitch.com marketplace, you won’t need to tell them the new account number. Instead, share with them your new Energy Choice ID, which will appear in the top-right corner of bills.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated the total number of Peco customers.