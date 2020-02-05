Much of the public focus on the refinery bankruptcy is over who will buy the 1,300-acre property, which is contaminated from more than a century of oil processing. PES selected a $240 million bid from Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which has told the city that it intends to close the refinery. But rivals assert that a second bidder, Industrial Realty Group, whose plan include a resumption of refining, bid $25 million more and should have been selected.