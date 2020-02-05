Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Philadelphia at lunchtime Wednesday to take part in an event promoting school choice.
The trip comes a day after President Donald Trump announced at his State of the Union address that a Philadelphia girl in the audience would receive an opportunity scholarship to attend a private school after, he said, she failed to obtain one from Pennsylvania. Details about that scholarship were not clear Wednesday morning.
The Pence event is scheduled for about 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales School, located at 917 S. 47th St. in West Philadelphia.
Supporters of LGBTQ rights have announced a neighborhood protest against Pence’s visit starting at 10 a.m. at 47th Street and Springfield Avenue, near the school.
Drivers should expect road closures in the area of the school and at times when the vice presidential motorcade is on the move. Police have not disclosed any information on motorcade routes. Officials also have not publicly said when Pence’s airplane is expected to land at Philadelphia International Airport.
The vice president is then scheduled to travel to Camp Hill near Harrisburg later Wednesday for a 5 p.m. Women for Trump campaign event with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.