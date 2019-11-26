A city report released Tuesday encourages a reuse of the shuttered Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery that is “cleaner, safer, and better for Philadelphians,” but acknowledges that the 1,300-acre complex, currently up for sale in bankruptcy court, will likely continue as a petroleum processing facility for the near future.
The report by Mayor Jim Kenney’s Refinery Advisory Group, which held a series of public hearings in late summer assessing the refinery complex, makes several recommendations and defines “a set of values” about the future of the refinery, which shut down and declared bankruptcy following a devastating June 21 fire and explosion.
But the 45-page report, authored by the panel’s co-chairs, Managing Director Brian Abernathy and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, also acknowledges that the city’s role to shape the site’s reuse is limited by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the property’s private owners and the site’s current zoning that allows heavy industrial activity.
The report may serve as a cold reality check for environmental and community advocates who envisioned a city takeover of the site, or its mandated retirement as a fossil-fuel facility. They cite the refinery’s status as the city’s largest stationary emitter of air pollution, and the dramatic June fire that served as a rude pre-dawn reminder that the East Coast’s largest oil-processing facility is located less than a mile from the homes of 113,000 people.
“Though this report contains several recommendations for how city operations should be evaluated and strengthened in the future, as well as several recommended attributes and features that future owners of the site should consider implementing, it does not attempt to make any specific recommendation for how this privately owned site should – or should not – be used in the future,” the report says.
The report, entitled “A Close Call and an Uncertain Future: An assessment of the past, present and next steps for Philadelphia’s largest refinery,” will be posted on the city’s website: https://www.phila.gov/programs/refinery-advisory-group/
The city’s 26-member advisory group drew its members from labor, academia, business interests, and city government, as well as environmental and community groups, and faced an impossible task of finding consensus about a path forward for a facility regarded by some as a vital economic engine with 150-year-old roots in South Philadelphia, and by others as a threat to the city’s health and safety.
PES is currently evaluating confidential proposals to buy the complex that were submitted by a Friday deadline. The bidding procedures approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Gross call for final bids to be placed Jan. 10, followed by an auction Jan. 17 if there is competition to buy some or all of the property.
The refinery, in a filing Friday, asked to create a bonus pool of millions of dollars for the seven key employees whose payouts would be based upon how much the refinery fetches from a sale and in insurance proceeds, underscoring the primary aim of the bankruptcy proceeding is to generate the greatest return for the assets.
“It remains to be seen what types of businesses emerge offering viable, credible proposals for the site’s future and those details will not be known until formal bids are submitted and the bankruptcy auction, if any, takes place,” the report says.
Though the city is one of several parties that will be allowed to consult with potential bidders and exert some influence over the site’s future use, the report cautions that “the city will not be able to dictate who buys the site.”
The report recommends the new buyers work to repair trust between workers and management, improve working conditions and invest in modern and updated operations, including pollution controls, have a local hiring requirement from surrounding community, hold regular inspections and make the results publicly available, and incorporate more environmentally friendly operations.
The City should consider being more involved in monitoring any future use proposals and operations at the site, making sure a new owner is better capitalized and invested in long term success, paying for security and testing if the site becomes vacant for an extended period of time, exploring re-zoning the land for another uses, implementing stronger environmental regulations and compliance monitoring; and banning or more strictly regulating certain hazardous materials.
The advisory group’s report differs from a resolution unanimously approved Thursday by Philadelphia City Council that urged bidders for the refinery to adopt the city’s clean-energy goals. Environmental and community activists were invited to the council session, but business and labor leaders were not.
All but 175 of the refinery’s 1,100 workers were laid off since the refinery closed.