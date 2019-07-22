Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which abruptly announced its shutdown following a devastating fire and explosion last month, has filed for its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in less than two years, the company announced Monday.
PES said it has obtained up to $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from current creditors to maintain the idled 1,400-acre facility while it goes through the bankruptcy process, and while investigators continue to examine the June 21 fire and explosion that injured five workers and destroyed a critical processing unit.
Several buyers have reportedly offered to acquire the industrial property in South Philadelphia, though it’s not clear they would want to run it as a refinery. The site contains a large amount of logistical infrastructure, including storage tanks, pipelines, and connections to port and rail. It is also seriously polluted, and will likely require environmental remediation.
The refinery said it expects to "establish an orderly process for the evaluation of a range of potentially value-maximizing transactions in the weeks ahead and to work expediently with its insurers, stakeholders, and third parties toward our goal of reaching a consensual plan, rebuilding the damaged infrastructure and resuming refining operations,” the company said.
PES has wound down processing operations in the month since the accident, and said it will keep about 1,000 remaining workers on the payroll until Aug. 25.
» READ MORE: Refinery explosion: How Philly dodged a catastrophe
The 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery complex — actually two adjacent refineries with separate histories — has struggled financially for years. Philadelphia Energy Solutions was formed in 2012 by Carlyle Group and Sunoco Inc. to rescue the facility after Sunoco threatened to close it. PES filed for bankruptcy the first time in January 2018.
The new owners, banks that were former creditors, once again borrowed heavily and slumped under heavy debt, as its cash reserves dwindled and the refinery shortened a maintenance outage this year to conserve resources.
The June 21 accident led to a decision five days later to shut down the plant.
The fire is under investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The investigations, especially by OSHA, will be critical to determining whether there was any negligence that contributed to the accident, which might impact a potential insurance settlement.
Following last year’s bankruptcy, PES now is owned primarily by its former creditors: Credit Suisse Asset Management and Bardin Hill Investment Partners, which was formerly known as Halcyon Capital Management. Carlyle and Energy Transfer Partners LP, Sunoco’s parent, have a combined 25 percent minority share.