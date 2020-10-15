“It is not sufficient for a city to say, ‘Well, in an emergency we have to do so much on the fly, we cannot plan ahead.’ … You can’t say people with disabilities have to plan for themselves,” said Adrien Weibgen, a racial justice policy advocate in New York City who examined the questions of emergency planning and disaster while at Yale Law School. “Cities and states should not be waiting around to be sued and then waiting around for a court to tell them what to do.”