SCORE is a national association that brings together mentors and owners on a volunteer basis, and the Philadelphia chapter provides guidance to more than 7,000 local entrepreneurs. Those interested in starting a new business can request meetings with available mentors who can provide advice across a variety of industries. SCORE regularly hosts workshops too, covering start-up basics, business growth strategies, and e-commerce, to name a few. Its website also has an online library of blog posts and guides for entrepreneurs looking to get their business or idea to the next step.