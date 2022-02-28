Shares of EPAM, a Newtown, Bucks County-based software-outsourcing firm, fell as much as 34% in early trading this morning after the company said it was helping evacuate its engineers from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, and warned it could no longer predict its financial results for this year, due to “military actions in Ukraine.”

The company’s “highest priority is the safety and security of its employees and their families in Ukraine, said EPAM in a statement. So it is “working to relocate its employees to lower-risk locations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.” EPAM has not expressed any public position on the war itself, which divided countries where it has many workers. The war has been condemned by Western leaders and Russia is facing a host of economic sanctions.

On a morning when jittery investors worried about the escalation of the war and the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, EPAM traded as low as $252 a share shortly by 11 am. Its 34% drop was the largest among the S&P 500 index of big-company stocks that serve as a widely-held benchmark for investors in the U.S. economy.

That’s a drop of 66% from the stock’s 2021 high, and follows another big drop when Russia invaded last week.

EPAM employs 13,000 in Ukraine alone, and more than half its production of over $3 billion worth of software in the past year came from Ukraine and neighboring Russia and Belarus, founder and chief executive Arkadiy Dobkin told investors in a conference call Feb. 17.

Russia has since invaded Ukraine, seeking to topple its elected government, which is friendly to the U.S. and other NATO nations, and which Russian leaders say without evidence is a threat to them.

Worried that its engineers will be drafted into the military, forced to flee, or left unable to work in war zones, EPAM said it is also “accelerating hiring across multiple locations in Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, and India.”

EPAM, an information technology services provider, was founded by Dobkin, a Belarus native, in 1993 to take advantage of the large supply of software professionals willing to work for lower wages after the Berlin Wall fell and the nations of the former Soviet Union began to welcome Western investment and business.

A week before the invasion, Dobkin had told investors he didn’t expect Russia’s expected attack on its neighbor would affect EPAM’s prospects much more than Russia’s 2014 attacks that installed Russian troops in Ukraine’s Crimea and parts of its Donetsk and Luhansk regions.