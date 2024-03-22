Equinox is coming to Center City. Memberships to the luxury gym will be for sale in April.

Equinox, the high-end fitness club, is set to open in Philadelphia in late fall.

The club, which will be located at 1907 Walnut St., will be the company’s first Philadelphia location.

“Equinox is happy to finally welcome the Philadelphia community,” said Natalie Gargiulo, general manager of Equinox Rittenhouse via email. “The Rittenhouse address has given us the perfect location to plant roots.”

How much is an Equinox membership?

Memberships will be available for presale beginning on April 1. Members who sign up prior to the opening will pay $190 a month. Prospective members can visit a showroom that will open in May at 1921 Walnut St. to learn more about the club.

Once open, the club will span 37,000 square feet across three floors and include a saltwater pool, hot and cold plunges, a spa, a shop for gear, and a members’ lounge. There will be studios for cycling, pilates, yoga, and barre.

Advertisement

The club will be located within a residential building called The Laurel.

The luxury fitness club, which was founded in 1991, has over 100 locations across the globe including in London, New York City, and Washington.

Philly luxury workouts

Equinox is just the latest high-end fitness club to open in Center City. The Sporting Club at the Bellevue reopened in November after shutting down during the pandemic for three years and undergoing renovations. Memberships there start at $175 a month and the club includes a golf pavilion, pool, and class studios.

The opening of the Equinox in Philadelphia comes as the company has faced some recent challenges. The return of gym traffic has been slower than expected after COVID-19, according to the Wall Street Journal, and in December, the company was looking to raise over a billion dollars to refinance around $1.5 billion in debt. Equinox secured $1.8 billion to refinance its debt Bloomberg reported earlier this month.