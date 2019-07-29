FanDuel Group, the fantasy sports giant that quickly became the leading online sports-betting operation in New Jersey, on Monday became the fourth internet sportsbook to open in Pennsylvania.
The FanDuel Sportsbook is likely to shake up Pennsylvania’s online sports-betting market, which began two months ago with the launch of the SugarHouse Casino online sportsbook. FanDuel, with years of experience in the fantasy sports world that it dominates with rival DraftKings, brings an extensive list of customers who are already comfortable with online gaming.
The FanDuel Sportsbook is operated in partnership with Boyd Gaming and Valley Forge Casino Resort, but the FanDuel name is more prominent online than the casino’s name. That sets it apart from its Pennsylvania competitors, which operate under the names of SugarHouse, Parx Casino and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
“We’re leveraging our expertise in creating world-class fantasy and sports betting experiences to build the best online sports betting platform in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Mike Raffensperger, the chief marketing officer of FanDuel Group.
The FanDuel Sportsbook app -- the same one used in New Jersey -- also is available on the Apple mobile platform for iPhones and iPads, which has been an obstacle for other new online sports-betting operators.
FanDuel, which operates a physical sportsbook at the Meadowlands Race Track in New Jersey as well as its online operations, accounts for more than 40 percent of the sports-betting revenue in New Jersey -- it reported $4.4 million in revenue in June.
The FanDuel operation underwent three days of testing with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board last week before it was approved for launch.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are among the first states to legalize sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court decision a year ago that overturned a federal ban on sports betting outside of Nevada.