Nabriva Therapeutics said its drug is the first of its products to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, signaling that the drug can now be sold in the United States. It also represents the first of a new class of antibiotics to be introduced in the U.S. in nearly two decades to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), which afflicts about five million people a year and is one of the leading causes of infection-related death in the nation, the company said.