The special permit would allow the company to move as many as 100 rail cars of fuel a day from a plant in Wyalusing to the marine terminal, built on the site of the former DuPont Co. Repauno Works in New Jersey. LNG is made from natural gas that has been cooled to minus-260 degrees to convert it into a liquid, and would be carried in double-walled insulated tank cars specifically designed to transport cryogenic materials.